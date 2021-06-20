Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his wishes towards Iran's new president Ebrahim Raisi after the latter won the country's election in a landslide victory.

Modi said that he is looking forward to working together with the leader.

"Congratulations to Ebrahim Raisi on his election as President of Iran. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the warm ties between India and Iran," the PM wrote on Twitter.

Iran's elections

The hardline judiciary chief, Raisi, has propelled into Tehran's highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic's history.

He won 17.8 million votes in the contest, dwarfing those of the race's sole moderate candidate. However, Raisi dominated the election only after a panel under the watch of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei disqualified his strongest competition.

Former Revolutionary Guard commander Mohsen Rezaei, moderate candidate Abdolnaser Hemmati and conservative candidate Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi had conceded ahead of the announcement on Saturday,

Raisi will take office in early August, replacing moderate President Hassan Rouhani who was not allowed by the constitution to run for a third consecutive term.

"I congratulate the people on their choice," said Rouhani after the announcement.

Raisi has become the first Iranian president to be sanctioned by the United States even before assuming office as he was designated in 2019.

The US blacklisted him for his role in the mass execution of political prisoners in 1988, his involvement in the crackdown on the 2009 Green Movement protests, and "administration of oversight over the executions of individuals who were juveniles at the time of their crime".

Wishes from other leaders

Foreign leaders have extended their congratulations to Raisi.

"I sincerely congratulate you on your election as the President of Iran. I hope that the election results will bring good to the friendly and fraternal Iranian people," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a message, as quoted by his office.

The Turkish leader also expressed readiness to come to Tehran for talks with his future counterpart once the pandemic allows.

Among others who have already congratulated Raisi on his victory are UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as Syrian President Bashar Assad and Lebanese Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier also expressed hope for further development of bilateral ties in his letter to the Iranian president-elect.

