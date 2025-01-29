The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has reached an incredible milestone—its 100th mission! This is a huge achievement for India's space programme, and ISRO is already planning to launch another 100 missions in just five years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO on X, praising the scientists and engineers who made this possible. He also highlighted how private companies are now playing a bigger role in India's space missions.

“Congratulations to @isro on the historic 100th launch! This incredible milestone illustrates the vision, dedication and commitment of our scientists and engineers. With the private sector joining hands, India’s space journey will continue to attain new heights,” said Modi.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science & Technology, also celebrated the achievement. He recalled ISRO’s early days, led by pioneers like Vikram Sarabhai and Satish Dhawan, and said the space sector has taken a giant leap forward under the current government.

PSLV: The star rocket ISRO started launching rockets in 1979, and since then, the PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) has been the most reliable. Out of the 100 missions, PSLV alone handled 62. It has successfully placed many satellites in orbit, including India's famous Chandrayaan-1 in 2008 and the Mars Orbiter Mission in 2013.

Standing 44.4 metres tall, the PSLV can carry satellites weighing up to 1,750 kg to a height of 600 km. It has been used to send satellites into different orbits, proving its versatility.

Other rockets in ISRO’s fleet Besides PSLV, ISRO also uses other rockets. The GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle), which has an advanced cryogenic engine, has launched 17 missions. The heavy-duty LVM3 (previously called GSLV Mk III) has completed seven launches, while the SSLV (Small Satellite Launch Vehicle) has done three. There are also other vehicles like the Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) and Test Vehicles (TV).

Sriharikota: The heart of India’s space missions All ISRO launches happen from the Sriharikota spaceport, about 135 km from Chennai. The first launch pad there has been in use since 1993, while a second pad was added in 2005 to support more missions.