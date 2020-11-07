Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO and praised the scientists for meeting the deadline even amid coronavirus constraints.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "I congratulate @ISRO and India's space industry for the successful launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission today. In the time of COVID-19, our scientists overcame many constraints to meet the deadline."

The Prime Minister also informed: "Nine satellites, including four each from the US and Luxembourg and one from Lithuania, have also been launched in the Mission."

ISRO launches earth observation satellite EOS-01

The Indian space agency has successfully launched the earth observation satellite, EOS-01, on board the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) on Saturday. The EOS-01 satellite was launched at 3:12 pm from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

Along with nine international customer satellites on board the PSLV-C49, the EOS-01 was launched as the primary satellite. The launch of EOS-01 was PSLV's 51st mission.

ISRO's satellite launch was scheduled at 3:02 pm, however, the mission director authorised the launch of PSLV-C49 at 15:12 hours due to bad weather. The countdown for the launch of the EOS-01 began on Friday.

Meanwhile, ISRO confirmed that the EOS01 successfully separated from the fourth stage of PSLV-C49 and injected into orbit.

ISRO chief K Sivan said, "The space agency raised to the occasion, worked as per Covid-19 guidelines, without compromising on quality".

"It's really heartening to see all ISRO employees doing quality work at this time," Sivan said.

"This mission is very special and unusual for Isro. The space activity cannot be done from 'work from home'. Each engineer has to be present at the lab. When talking about missions like these, each technician, employee has to work together," Sivan added.

