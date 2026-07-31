PM Modi congratulates Lovepreet Singh for silver medal win at CWG 2026 — ‘His dedication, determination are admirable’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Indian weightlifter Lovepreet Singh, who won a silver medal in the men’s +110kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

The 28-year-old from Amritsar delivered a strong performance and finished with a total of 388kg. He came agonisingly close to gold, missing it by just one kilogram.

In a post on X, PM Modi called Lovepreet's performance “exceptional” and praised his “dedication and determination”.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What medal did Lovepreet Singh win at the Commonwealth Games 2026? ⌵ Lovepreet Singh won a silver medal in the men's +110kg weightlifting category at the Commonwealth Games 2026. 2 How close did Lovepreet Singh come to winning gold at CWG 2026? ⌵ Lovepreet Singh came extremely close to winning gold, missing it by just one kilogram. 3 What notable achievement did Lovepreet Singh secure during his weightlifting performance? ⌵ Lovepreet Singh set a new Commonwealth Games record in the snatch with a lift of 176kg. 4 What were the totals lifted by Lovepreet Singh in the snatch and clean and jerk? ⌵ Lovepreet Singh lifted a total of 388kg, with 176kg in the snatch and 212kg in the clean and jerk. 5 Why is Lovepreet Singh's performance significant for Indian weightlifting? ⌵ Lovepreet Singh's silver medal represents an improvement from his bronze medal win at the previous Commonwealth Games, highlighting India's strong tradition in weightlifting.

“Exceptional performance by Lovepreet Singh for winning a Silver in the Men's +110kg event. His outstanding effort in the snatch set a new Commonwealth Games record too,” he wrote. “His dedication and determination are truly admirable. My best wishes to him for the endeavours ahead.”

President Droupadi Murmu also wished "many more laurels in the years to come" for Lovepreet.

“Warm congratulations to Lovepreet Singh on clinching Silver Medal in the Men's 110 kg weightlifting event at Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026,” she wrote in a post on X. “Your remarkable performance reflects your unwavering determination, remarkable strength and relentless pursuit of excellence. Your achievement has brought immense pride and joy to every Indian. I wish you many more laurels in the years to come.”

Lovepreet Singh's clean and jerk battle details Lovepreet Singh started the clean and jerk strongly. He made a solid first lift of 205kg. New Zealand’s David Liti responded with a successful 207kg attempt, cutting the Indian’s lead to 8kg. Lovepreet then improved to 212kg. That successful lift kept him in a strong position.

In his final attempt, Lovepreet Singh went for 217kg but could not complete the lift. Liti then produced a massive 223kg clean and jerk. The lift set a new Games record in the clean and jerk, giving Liti a total of 389kg. Lovepreet’s total of 388kg (176kg snatch + 212kg clean and jerk) was enough for silver.

Liti skipped his last attempt once the gold was secured. The competition ended with the New Zealander on top of the podium and Lovepreet taking the silver medal for India.

The silver medal marks an improvement on the bronze he won at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“I thought I would win gold after snatch but it was up to God. A little disappointed that I couldn't lift in my final attempt in clean and jerk. I have lifted more in training,” said Lovepreet.