PM Modi congratulates Netanyahu on Gaza peace deal, Israeli PM pauses key security meet to speak to ‘friend’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to congratulate him on the progress made under the “Gaza peace plan” formulated by US President Donald Trump.

"Called my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu, to congratulate him on the progress made under President Trump’s Gaza peace plan," PM Modi posted on X.

He said, "We welcome the agreement on the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza."

PM Modi said he reaffirmed that "terrorism in any form or manifestation is unacceptable anywhere in the world."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also spoke with US President Donald Trump. “Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks,” he said.

Netanyahu pauses key meeting on Gaza to talk with PM Modi Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly paused the security cabinet meeting discussing the ceasefire and hostage-release deal in Gaza to speak over the phone with PM Modi, according to a statement from his office.

“Prime Minister Modi congratulated Prime Minister Netanyahu on the agreement reached for the release of all the hostages,” read the statement.

PM Modi “noted that Netanyahu has always been a close friend and that their friendship will remain strong.”

Netanyahu thanked his Indian counterpart “for his support of Israel, and the two agreed to continue working in close cooperation,” the readout concludes.

Gaza deal: Israel, Hamas agree to a ceasefire In a major breakthrough in the Gaza conflict, Israel and Hamas agreed to a pause in their devastating two-year war and the release of the remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Under the plan, Hamas will release all 20 living hostages in the coming days in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, while the Israeli military will begin a withdrawal from the majority of Gaza.

The plan is now expected to be approved by Israel's smaller Security Cabinet and then the full Cabinet late Thursday.

Uncertainty remains about some of the thornier aspects of US President Donald Trump's proposed plan to pause fighting, such as whether and how Hamas will disarm, and who will govern Gaza.

It took pressure on both Israel and Hamas from the United States, Arab countries and Turkey, each saying it was time to end a 2-year-old war that has devastated the Gaza Strip, killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, sparked other conflicts around the region and increasingly isolated Israel.

That push sealed an agreement on a first phase that would free the remaining living Israeli hostages within days in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.