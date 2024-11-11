PM Modi congratulates new CJI Sanjiv Khanna after oath-taking ceremony: ‘My best wishes to…’

Justice Sanjiv Khanna took the oath of office as the 51st Chief Justice of India on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated CJI Khanna.

Livemint
Published11 Nov 2024, 02:18 PM IST
Minister Narendra Modi attended the swearing in ceremony of justice Sanjiv Khanna as the new CJI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated justice Sanjiv Khanna on becoming the 51st Chief Justice of India on Monday.

PM Modi also attended CJI Sanjiv Khanna's oath-taking ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Delhi, on Monday. Apart from the PM, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and former CJI DY Chandrachud had also joined the ceremony.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Khanna at 10 am today. Sanjiv Khanna will remain the Chief Justice of India for next six months prior to his retirement.

(More to come)

 

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 02:18 PM IST
