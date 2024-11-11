Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  PM Modi congratulates new CJI Sanjiv Khanna after oath-taking ceremony: ‘My best wishes to…’

PM Modi congratulates new CJI Sanjiv Khanna after oath-taking ceremony: ‘My best wishes to…’

Livemint

Justice Sanjiv Khanna took the oath of office as the 51st Chief Justice of India on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated CJI Khanna.

Minister Narendra Modi attended the swearing in ceremony of justice Sanjiv Khanna as the new CJI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated justice Sanjiv Khanna on becoming the 51st Chief Justice of India on Monday.

PM Modi also attended CJI Sanjiv Khanna's oath-taking ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Delhi, on Monday. Apart from the PM, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and former CJI DY Chandrachud had also joined the ceremony.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Khanna at 10 am today. Sanjiv Khanna will remain the Chief Justice of India for next six months prior to his retirement.

(More to come)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.