Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Wednesday to congratulate all the new ministers inducted into the Union Cabinet . PM Modi now has 77 ministers, nearly half of them new.

"I congratulate all the colleagues who have taken oath today and wish them the very best for their ministerial tenure. We will continue working to fulfil aspirations of the people and build a strong and prosperous India," the PM wrote on the microblogging site.

I congratulate all the colleagues who have taken oath today and wish them the very best for their ministerial tenure. We will continue working to fulfil aspirations of the people and build a strong and prosperous India. #Govt4Growth pic.twitter.com/AVz9vL77bO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter to congratulate the new Cabinet inductees.

"I have faith that the entire Cabinet under Narendra Modi ji's leadership will work with absolute diligence to take the government's policies to the people of the country and contribute to making Aatmanirbhar Bharat a reality," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

