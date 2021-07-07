Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi congratulates new ministers, shares photo of revamped Cabinet

PM Modi congratulates new ministers, shares photo of revamped Cabinet

Premium
I congratulate all the colleagues who have taken oath today, PM Modi wrote on Twitter.
1 min read . 08:53 PM IST Meghna Sen

  • PM Modi's Cabinet now has 77 ministers, nearly half of them new. Anurag Thakur and Hardeep Singh Puri are among the 15 new Cabinet inductees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Wednesday to congratulate all the new ministers inducted into the Union Cabinet. PM Modi now has 77 ministers, nearly half of them new.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Wednesday to congratulate all the new ministers inducted into the Union Cabinet. PM Modi now has 77 ministers, nearly half of them new.

"I congratulate all the colleagues who have taken oath today and wish them the very best for their ministerial tenure. We will continue working to fulfil aspirations of the people and build a strong and prosperous India," the PM wrote on the microblogging site.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"I congratulate all the colleagues who have taken oath today and wish them the very best for their ministerial tenure. We will continue working to fulfil aspirations of the people and build a strong and prosperous India," the PM wrote on the microblogging site.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter to congratulate the new Cabinet inductees.

"I have faith that the entire Cabinet under Narendra Modi ji's leadership will work with absolute diligence to take the government's policies to the people of the country and contribute to making Aatmanirbhar Bharat a reality," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!