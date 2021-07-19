PM Modi congratulates new Nepal PM Deuba, discusses bilateral ties

On Sunday during the confidence vote, Deuba secured 165 votes in the 275-member House, more than the 136 required to win parliament’s confidence. Sunday's outcome of the trust vote paves the way for Deuba to remain in office for next one and a half years until fresh parliamentary election is held, Nepalese news media reported. Had Deuba failed to win the trust vote, it would have led to the dissolution of the House and snap polls within six months in Nepal, which is facing an unprecedented health crisis due to the covid-19 pandemic.