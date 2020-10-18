PM Modi congratulates New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern on poll win

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday has congratulated Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern on her resounding victory and for securing a second term in office.

Modi said he looked forward to working together for taking the bilateral relationship to a higher level.

In a tweet, Modi said, "My heartiest congratulations to the PM of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern on her resounding victory. Recall our last meet a year ago and look forward to working together for taking India-NZ relationship to a higher level."

In an age of populism and confrontation, Ardern’s message of empathy and kindness married with skillful crisis management won her Labour Party its biggest share of the vote in more than 70 years.

Ardern, 40, won international plaudits for her response to the deadly shootings at two mosques in 2019, donning a headscarf as a mark of respect as she mourned with the Muslim community. This year, she’s demonstrated her steel in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, enacting one of the world’s strictest lockdowns to crush community transmission.

She rode the resulting wave of adulation to secure the first outright majority in parliament since New Zealand introduced proportional representation in 1996. Labour won 49% of the vote and 64 of the 120 seats in parliament. The scale of the victory may fuel her global appeal among those who already view her as a standard-bearer for liberal values.

Ardern is now in a position to lead New Zealand’s most left-leaning government in decades but has yet to decide whether to include her ally the Green Party, which wants more action on issues such as poverty and climate change.

Ironically, her increased mandate may prompt her to rein in her left-leaning instincts as she looks to hang on to the center-right voters who have flocked to her banner.

With inputs from Bloomberg

