PM Modi congratulates Olaf Scholz on being elected as Chancellor of Germany

According to CNN, following the ceremonial protocols, Scholz went to see German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier who officially appointed him as the country's new Chancellor. He will be sworn in at the Parliament later on Wednesday. Scholz has served as the Labor and Social Affairs minister in Merkel's first coalition government in the late 2000s. In 2011 he was elected mayor of Hamburg, a position he held -- with high levels of support -- until 2018.

