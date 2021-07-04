Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Pushkar Singh Dhami on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. "Congratulations to (new Uttarakhand Chief Minister) Pushkar Singh Dhami and all others who took oath today. Best wishes to this team as they work towards the progress and prosperity of Uttarakhand," he said in a tweet.

Today, Dhami was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand. The oath of office was administered by Governor Baby Rani Maurya at a function held on the lawns of the Raj Bhawan in Dehradun in the presence of a host of MPs, MLAs and functionaries of the ruling BJP and senior government officials.

Along with Dhami, Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Bansidhar Bhagat, Yashpal Arya, Bishan Singh Chuphal, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Ganesh Joshi, Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya, and Yatishwaranand also take oath as ministers in the new Cabinet of Uttarakhand.

At 45, Dhami takes over as the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand.

A two-time MLA from Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district, Dhami replaces Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned on Friday. Dhami was elected as the Uttarakhand BJP legislature party leader on Saturday.

After taking over as the chief minister, Dhami said that he had been working among youngsters and understood the issues very well. "COVID has impacted their livelihood. We will try to make the situation better for them and will try to appoint youngsters for the vacant posts in the State," the chief minister said.

When asked on MLAs displeasure over party choosing him for CM, Dhami said: "I'm younger in age. Everyone is experienced. For my party, who has given me this opportunity, it's my duty to keep younger and older members together and take party's and state's work forward."

"There are difficulties but resuming tourism and Char Dham Yatra in the state is absolutely necessary for us," Dhami said.

