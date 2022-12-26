"A coalition of 6 parties have decided to project Pushpa Kamal Dahal as the Prime Minister. An agreement has been reached. Dahal will lead the government for two and a half years and the CPN-UML will be in power in the remaining two-and-a-half years," Barshaman Pun, leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) said.

