Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" on Sunday on being elected as the new leader of Nepal and said he looks forward to working with him to further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.
CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Prachanda was appointed Nepal's new prime minister after the former guerrilla leader dramatically broke away from the five-party ruling alliance led by the Nepali Congress, ending the political uncertainty after last month's general elections failed to produce a clear winner.
"Warmest congratulations @cmprachanda on being elected as the Prime Minister of Nepal. The unique relationship between India and Nepal is based on deep cultural connect and warm people-to-people ties. I look forward to working together with you to further strengthen this friendship," Modi said in a tweet.
Dahal was appointed PM for the third time after he secured the support of 169 members of the Parliament to form the new government.
Earlier on Sunday, Prachanda moved an application with the President claiming the Prime Ministership of Nepal shortly after a coalition of six parties decided to support him to form the next government.
"A coalition of 6 parties have decided to project Pushpa Kamal Dahal as the Prime Minister. An agreement has been reached. Dahal will lead the government for two and a half years and the CPN-UML will be in power in the remaining two-and-a-half years," Barshaman Pun, leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) said.
In the new coalition, the CPN-UML has 78, Maoist Center 32, Rastriya Swatantra Party 20, Rastriya Prajatantra Party 14, Janata Samajbadi Party 12, Janamat Party 6, Nagarik Unmukti Party has four MPs and three independent lawmakers are in support of Prachanda.
Pushpa Kamal Dahal now has the support of 169 Members of Parliament.
