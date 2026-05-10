PM Modi congratulates TVK's Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu CM after win in assembly elections 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly held a telephone conversation with the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay, on Sunday and congratulated him on assuming office.

Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also extended heartfelt wishes to Vijay on “impressive victory” in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) had taken oath as Chief Minister earlier in the day.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who congratulated Vijay on becoming the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu? ⌵ Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee congratulated Vijay on taking oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. 2 What was Vijay's first announcement as Tamil Nadu CM regarding electricity? ⌵ Vijay announced 200 units of free electricity per billing cycle for domestic consumers, with eligibility limited to those using up to 500 units over two months. 3 What did CM Vijay state about the financial condition of Tamil Nadu? ⌵ Vijay stated that the state has been burdened with a debt exceeding ₹10 lakh crore and the treasury has been completely emptied, leaving an unbearable burden. 4 What measures did CM Vijay announce to combat drug-related crimes and ensure women's safety? ⌵ Vijay announced the formation of 65 anti-narcotics task force units across the state and a dedicated women's safety force named “Singa Pen Sirappu Athiradi Padai”. 5 Why did MK Stalin criticize CM Vijay's remarks on Tamil Nadu's financial condition? ⌵ MK Stalin advised CM Vijay not to 'deceive people' and stated that the debt level of Tamil Nadu is within permitted limits, urging him to focus on governance and fulfilling election promises.

According to PTI citing sources, the two leaders spoke over the phone, during which PM Modi conveyed his greetings and congratulated Vijay on becoming the Chief Minister of the state.

Advertisement

Earlier, in a post on X, PM Modi congratulated Vijay and said the central government would continue working with the state government to improve people’s lives.

"Congratulations to Thiru C. Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people," PM Modi stated.

Banerjee said that the result represents the hopes, confidence, and democratic mandate of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | S Keerthana, Aadhav Arjuna among TVK leaders part of Vijay Tamil Nadu cabinet

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on their impressive victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. I also convey my warm wishes to Shri @TVKVijayHQ on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” Banerjee said.

Advertisement

She added, “This verdict reflects the aspirations, trust and democratic will of the people of Tamil Nadu. I am confident that under his leadership, Tamil Nadu will continue its journey of progress, welfare and inclusive development. Wishing him and his government success in serving the people with dedication and commitment.”

Vijay's state ‘burden with a debt’ remark Soon after taking office on Sunday, Vijay announced three measures aimed at fulfilling his election promises. The first was a scheme providing 200 units of free electricity per billing cycle for domestic consumers, though eligibility is limited to those using up to 500 units over a two-month period.

Advertisement

The announcement has drawn criticism on social media, with some users alleging that while he promised 200 units of free electricity for all, the new conditions restrict who can actually benefit.

He also declared the formation of 65 anti-narcotics task force units across the state to take strict action against drug-related crimes.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu govt formation: Vijay set to become CM as VCK extends support

In another move, he announced a dedicated women’s safety force named “Singa Pen Sirappu Athiradi Padai,” stating that it would ensure swift response to complaints involving women’s security.

However, these initiatives come alongside several remaining election commitments that the new government must address amid what he has called as a heavy debt burden.

“I have to tell you about the current status of the Tamil Nadu government. The state has been burdened with a debt exceeding ₹10 lakh crore, and the treasury has been completely emptied, leaving an unbearable burden,” Vijay stated.

Advertisement

He said his party-led government was stepping in to take responsibility under the prevailing circumstances.

TVK election manifesto Vijay’s election manifesto includes several welfare promises, such as a monthly assistance of ₹2,500 for women under the age of 60, free gold (8 grams of 22-carat jewellery worth about ₹1.13 lakh) for marriage, and six free cooking gas cylinders per household annually.

He also pledged a gold ring for every newborn in Tamil Nadu under the “Thai Maman Thanga Mothiram Thittam” (Maternal Uncle Gold Ring Scheme), along with a “Baby Welcome Kit” containing nutritional items and clothing for infants.

For economically weaker brides, he promised silk sarees in addition to gold, as well as interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh for women-led self-help groups. He also assured voters of corruption-free governance if elected in his first electoral contest.

Advertisement

In the education sector, the manifesto proposes an annual ₹15,000 support payment to mothers or guardians of children studying in government and aided schools to reduce dropout rates. It also includes plans to establish 100 residential schools named after former leader K Kamaraj, along with education loans of up to ₹20 lakh and initiatives such as an AI university, AI city, and a dedicated AI ministry.

On agriculture, the party promised full loan waivers for farmers owning less than five acres of land and a 50% waiver for those with larger holdings. It also proposed minimum support prices of ₹3,500 per quintal for paddy and ₹4,500 per tonne for sugarcane.

Also Read | From silver screen to building TVK into political powerhouse: The Vijay story

To address unemployment, the manifesto pledges five lakh government jobs, an equal number of paid internships, and monthly assistance of up to ₹4,000 for unemployed graduates. It also promises consideration of the Old Pension Scheme for government employees and regularisation of contract workers, including nurses.

Advertisement

In healthcare, the party has proposed a drug-free Tamil Nadu, upgraded hospitals, free annual health check-ups, and a ₹25 lakh family health insurance scheme.

Additional promises include a ₹3,000 monthly pension for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, land deed regularisation, and universal access to piped drinking water.

The manifesto also proposes time-bound delivery of essential government services such as certificates and land records, doorstep delivery of ration supplies, and streamlined governance to ensure fast-tracked business approvals, including issuance of licences within 21 days.

(With inputs from PTI)