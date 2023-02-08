PM Modi congratulates winners, participants of Unity in Creativity contest
The Unity in Creativity competitions, which began in October 2021, had garnered over 5.6 Lakh entries from over 600 districts.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated winners and participants of Unity in Creativity contest organised under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), more than 5 lakh people from across the country participated in the contest, of which 272 were declared winners.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×