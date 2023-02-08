New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated winners and participants of Unity in Creativity contest organised under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), more than 5 lakh people from across the country participated in the contest, of which 272 were declared winners.

“Ministry of Culture has awarded them for their creativity. The Grand Finale of the contest was organised at Nehru Park in Delhi," it said.

Responding to a series of tweets by Amrit Mahotsav, the prime minister said, “This spirit of patriotism filled with amazing creativity has presented a new example of #UnityInCreativity. The way lakhs of countrymen actively participated in it, it is going to inspire everyone. Many congratulations to the winners as well as all the participants."

According to the Ministry of Culture, the Unity in Creativity competitions, which began in October 2021, had garnered over 5.6 Lakh entries from over 600 districts.

Entries for Deshbhakti Geet Writing were received in 21 languages, and in 20 different languages for Lori writing. Thousands of Rangoli entries depicted scenes and heroes from India’s freedom struggle, along with symbols of national importance.

Winners came from various corners of the country and enjoyed the felicitation programme. A total of 4760 winners were selected for the three competitions on national, state and district levels.

The Unity in Creativity competitions were open to children above 10 years, and offered the opportunity to rekindle pride in India’s collective identity through creativity.