PM Modi continues ‘meditation’ tradition with Kanyakumari after end of poll campaign. Why he chose this iconic place?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark the culmination of campaign for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 with a 48-hour spiritual retreat in Tamil Nadu's Vivekananda Rock Memorial.
In a continuation of his ‘meditation tradition’ before the final phase of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his three-day visit to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu from May 30 to June 1. He will meditate at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial as the weeks-long poll campaign ends today.