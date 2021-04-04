PM Modi convenes high-level meeting to review covid-19, vaccination drive

In order to control the pandemic, India has already started vaccinating its population against the highly infectious disease. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 Jan 2021 with the inoculation of healthcare workers (HCWs) and vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 Feb 2021.The second phase of covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions following which the third phase was rolled out from 1 April 2021 covering all persons above 45 years of age irrespective of comorbidities.