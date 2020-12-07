PM Modi conveys condolences to Macron for recent terror attacks in France

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday underlined India ’s support to France on its fight against terrorism, extremism and radicalism, a statement from Modi’s office said.

The reference was to a series of knife attacks in France in October following the beheading of a French teacher by his student over cartoons depicting the prophet Mohammed. Macron had condemned the attacks as terrorism but Macron’s remarks had drawn criticism from the leaders of Pakistan and Turkey.

During a telephone conversation on Monday, the two leaders “ also discussed other bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, including improving the affordability and accessibility of covid-19 vaccines, post-covid economic recovery, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, maritime security, defence cooperation, digital economy and cyber security, strengthening multilateralism, and climate change and biodiversity," the statement said.

The two leaders expressed “satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working closely together in the post-covid-19 era," it said.

Modi invited Macron to India “after the normalisation of the public-health situation," it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via