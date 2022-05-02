PM Modi conveys Eid-ul-Fitr greetings with message of ‘togetherness’1 min read . 10:18 PM IST
As the crescent moon was sighted, the month-long fasting has come to an end and Eid-ul-Fitr is set to be celebrated across the country on Tuesday
NEW DELHI : India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three day visit to Europe, extended his best wishes on the completion of the holy month of Ramzan and the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Eid-ul-Fitr falls on the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar; this does not always fall on the same Gregorian day, as the start of any lunar Hijri month varies based on when the new moon is sighted by local religious authorities.
People who practice Islam observe month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan, celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr all over the world.
As the crescent moon was sighted, the month-long fasting has come to an end and Eid-ul-Fitr is set to be celebrated across the country on Tuesday.
"Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity," PM Modi said in a tweet.
Ramzan is observed to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. Ramzan is also the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days.
During this month, practising Muslims do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with 'Iftar' in the evening.
The festival is celebrated by sharing a delightful dish Seviyan (Vermicelli) that comes under different varieties like Hath Ka Seviyan, Nammak Ka Seviyan, Chakle Ka Seviyan and Laddu Seviyan. All these variants can be used in the dish called Sheerkurma, which is also prepared on Eid and distributed among friends and relatives.
