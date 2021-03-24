New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two day state visit to Bangladesh this week will see a number pacts including one on trade being signed, a senior foreign ministry official said on Wednesday.

A number of new announcements – bolstering cooperation in areas ranging from health, railway connectivity, border development and start-ups – are also expected to be made, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters in New Delhi.

Modi is to visit Dhaka and a few other places in Bangladesh during his two day trip to mark the birth centenary celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, regarded as the father of the nation in Bangladesh. The two countries are also marking the completion of 50 years of Bangladesh’s emergence as an independent country with Indian help as well as five decades of the establishment of diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Dhaka.

According to Shringla, the importance of the visit could be gauged from the fact that as Bangladesh commemorates 50 years of independence, “they have invited our Prime Minister to share the dais."Ties between the two countries had no parallel, Shringla said pointing to the fact that Indian soldiers had fought and had been killed alongside Bangladeshis for independence. Relations had evolved since then and were seen as “a model" for others to emulate, Shringla said referring to the depth and breadth of interaction between the two countries. Modi will also make a rare visit to Gopalganj’s Tungipara area, the birth place of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, who is also the father of the current Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

On the pacts to be signed Shringla said: “Both sides will be signing a range of agreements during the prime minister’s visit. These agreements will be covering a number of areas of our cooperation – disaster management, trade, oceanography."

The trade pact expected during the visit is different from a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) the two countries were negotiating, a person familiar with the matter said separately. Talks for the CEPA would continue, the person added. Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan had visited Dhaka earlier this month with both countries holding “extensive discussion on a wide range of issues of mutual interest such as streamlining Certificate of Origin procedures, regional connectivity initiatives, anti-dumping duty on Jute products, harmonization of standards, removal of port restrictions, trade infrastructure-related issues, India-Bangladesh CEOs’ Forum, sharing of trade data, and upgradation of border trading infrastructure," an Indian official said. During Wadhawan’s visit, the two countries had decided to expeditiously move forward on the feasibility study on the CEPA.

Despite the pandemic, the two countries had kept up the momentum of high level contacts with virtual summits between the two prime ministers in December 2020 and visits by delegations on subjects ranging from river water sharing and defence to a dialogue between the police chiefs of the two countries, Shringla said.

On connectivity, he said that the two countries had reconnected five of six rail links that existed before the second India-Pakistan war in 1965 after which the links were severed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via