PM Modi could sign range of pacts with Bangladesh on his two-day visit: Shringla

According to Shringla, the importance of the visit could be gauged from the fact that as Bangladesh commemorates 50 years of independence, “they have invited our Prime Minister to share the dais."Ties between the two countries had no parallel, Shringla said pointing to the fact that Indian soldiers had fought and had been killed alongside Bangladeshis for independence. Relations had evolved since then and were seen as “a model" for others to emulate, Shringla said referring to the depth and breadth of interaction between the two countries. Modi will also make a rare visit to Gopalganj’s Tungipara area, the birth place of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, who is also the father of the current Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}