'PM Modi couldn't raise his voice in manner he should have': Father of Indian sailor Aditya Sharma killed in US strike

Rajesh Sharma, father of the Indian sailor Aditya Sharma killed in US strike, on Thursday said he understood the diplomatic limitations faced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meeting with the US President Donald Trump, where the issue of seafarer safety was discussed.

He urged the government to take stronger steps to ensure the protection and safety of Indian seafarers operating in international waters.

"The Prime Minister might be bound due to his diplomatic responsibilities, and he could not raise his voice in the manner he should have. I still want to thank him, and I wish that our sailors and seafarers will be safe in the future after his statement... I want to appeal to the government to ensure the safety of our seafarers," he stated, according to ANI.

What did PM Modi say?

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did PM Modi say about the safety of Indian seafarers during the G7 Summit? ⌵ During the G7 Summit, PM Modi emphasized the need for stronger protection for maritime workers and stated that civilian workers, including seafarers, should not be treated as collateral casualties in geopolitical conflicts. 2 Why did Rajesh Sharma express disappointment in PM Modi's response at the G7 meeting? ⌵ Rajesh Sharma, the father of Indian sailor Aditya Sharma who was killed in a US strike, felt PM Modi could not voice his concerns about seafarer safety as strongly as he should have due to diplomatic limitations. 3 How did PM Modi highlight the importance of maritime security in his conversation with President Trump? ⌵ PM Modi called for the protection of sea routes and emphasized the need to ensure that seafarers can carry out their work without fear during his discussions with President Trump at the G7 Summit. 4 What did US President Trump say about the challenges faced by seafarers? ⌵ President Trump acknowledged the risks of maritime professions and referred to it as a 'rough profession', recognizing the ongoing challenges faced by seafarers globally. 5 What steps did the Indian government take in response to the deaths of Indian seafarers? ⌵ In response to the deaths of Indian seafarers in a US military strike, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs summoned the US Charge d’Affaires to lodge a strong protest and address seafarer safety concerns.

Sharma’s comments followed PM Modi's meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. During the talks, PM Modi called for stronger protection for maritime workers who are increasingly exposed to risks amid escalating regional tensions due to Middle East war.

During the session on “Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity”, PM Modi stated, “Several Indian civilians have also lost their lives. The safety of seafarers, who connect nations through global maritime trade, is our responsibility.”

The Prime Minister emphasised a key principle of global trade that civilian workers must not be treated as collateral casualties in geopolitical conflicts or maritime blockades.

"We must ensure that sea routes remain secure and that seafarers can carry out their work without fear,” he added, calling for joint efforts to prevent such incidents in the future.

‘Rough profession’ Trump briefly acknowledged the incident, noting the risks involved in maritime professions but refraining from further detailed remarks.

He stated, “I heard about that. It's a rough profession, and we work together on it,. This has been happening throughout time, but we work together. We love all those people. They are great people.”

Earlier, three Indian seafarers were killed in a US military strike on a commercial tanker in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel, MT Settebello, was targeted after US forces alleged it had breached an ongoing naval blockade on Iranian ports. Out of 24 Indian crew members aboard, 21 were rescued, while three were declared dead.

Aditya Sharma and Shivanand Chaurasiya's mortal remains repatriated Meanwhile, the mortal remains of two of the three Indian seafarers killed in a US strike off the Oman coast were brought back to India on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

This follows the return of 21 rescued crew members from the same Palau-flagged vessel, MT Settebello, a day earlier. Authorities did not provide any update regarding the third deceased seafarer, Patnala Suresh.

"The mortal remains of Mr Aditya Sharma and Mr Shivanand Chaurasiya, who tragically lost their lives in the attack on MT Settebello, have been repatriated to India," the Indian Embassy in Muscat wrote on X.

“Our heartfelt condolences remain with their families during this difficult time,” it added.