PM Modi cuts down his convoy by 50% after call to conserve fuel amid US-Iran war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed that the size of his convoy be reduced by 50% as part of the wider austerity and fuel-saving measures amid the US-Iran war, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

Sources said that the Special Protection Group (SPG) — the elite security corps which looks after the Prime Minister's security — has been instructed to cut down the number of vehicles in the PM Modi's convoy, while ensuring that mandatory security protocols are not compromised.

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Sources also said PM Modi has asked for a greater use of electric vehicles in the convoy, while making it clear that no new vehicles should be purchased to avoid additional expenditure.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did PM Modi reduce his convoy size? ⌵ PM Modi reduced his convoy size by 50% as part of austerity and fuel-saving measures due to the US-Iran war. This decision aims to conserve fuel and cushion India from economic uncertainties arising from the conflict. 2 What measures are being taken to conserve fuel in India? ⌵ Measures include reducing the size of official convoys, encouraging the use of public transport and metro, promoting carpooling, and increasing the use of electric vehicles. Virtual meetings and work-from-home are also encouraged. 3 How does the US-Iran war impact India's fuel consumption and economy? ⌵ The US-Iran war has led to rising crude oil prices and disruptions in global supply chains. This increases India's import costs for crude oil and petroleum products, affecting the exchange rate and fiscal deficit. 4 What are the long-term solutions for India's energy security and fuel consumption? ⌵ Long-term solutions include rapidly substituting fossil fuels with renewables, expanding electric vehicle infrastructure, developing efficient and low-cost batteries, and shifting long-distance goods transport from trucks to railways. 5 Besides reducing convoy size, what other austerity measures has PM Modi suggested? ⌵ PM Modi has appealed for conserving petrol and diesel by using public transport, avoiding gold purchases for a year, and restricting foreign travel to conserve foreign exchange. He also suggested prioritizing virtual meetings.

Earlier this week, PM Modi had made seven big appeals — austerity measures so to say — to cushion the India from the economic uncertainties arising from the prolonged West Asia war. These included conserving petrol and diesel by using public transport and metro; avoiding purchasing gold for a year and restricting foreign travel to conserve forex.

Several BJP leaders, including Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, has backed the Prime Minister's call to save fuel. In a post on social media platform X, she wrote:

“In internalizing this important appeal of Hon'ble Prime Minister ji, a decision has been taken to limit the number of vehicles for departmental work. I and all my Cabinet colleagues, all MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party, public representatives, officers of the Delhi government, and all departments will also use the minimum number of vehicles as per requirement and prioritize carpooling and public transport.”

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This is a developing story. Watch this space for more on this news.