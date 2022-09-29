Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  PM Modi declares 36th National Games open

PM Modi declares 36th National Games open

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presenting Torch of Unity at opening ceremony of 36th National Games, in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 09:23 PM ISTPTI

Speaking at a gala ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium, PM Modi praised Indian athletes for winning medals in various international events such as the Olympics in the recent times.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared open the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Indian sportspersons could not perform well in the past due to nepotism and corruption but his government cleaned up the system, he said on this occasion.

Speaking at a gala ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera area here, he praised Indian athletes for winning medals in various international events such as the Olympics in the recent times.

"The country's sportsmen were capable in the past too. This movement of winning medals could have started earlier too. But, instead of professionalism, there was nepotism and corruption in sports. We have cleaned up the system and pumped in new confidence among the youth," he said in his address to the cheering crowd.

"Your victory in sports will pave the way for the country's success in other fields. The soft power of sports will significantly improve our country's image in the world," he said to the sportspersons.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

