NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated 35 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants established under PM CARES, across 35 states and union territories, in an event held at AIIMS Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

With this, all districts of the country will now have commissioned PSA oxygen plants, the central government said in a statement.

Modi expressed happiness that from the land where life-giving forces like Yoga and Ayurveda gained strength, today, oxygen plants are being dedicated.

PM Modi said India has boosted healthcare infrastructure to fight the coronavirus pandemic, with a network of about 3,000 testing labs, manufacturing of vaccines, masks and kits.

The prime minister expressed pride that India has administered a total of 93 crore doses of covid-19 vaccines so far and also remarked on the success of the CoWIN platform which enabled the country's massive vaccination drive.

He highlighted the work being done to have an AIIMS in every state, with the aim of having at least one medical college in every district of the country.

“The Prime Minister said before the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019, only 1,30,000 households in Uttarakhand had access to tap water. Today piped drinking water has started reaching more than 7,10,000 houses of Uttarakhand. That is, within just 2 years, about 6 lakh houses in the state have got water connections," as per the statement.

Modi also informed that his government was working seriously for India's soldiers, every ex-serviceman. “It is our government that fulfilled the 40 years old demand of our brothers from the armed forces by implementing One Rank One Pension," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.