PM Modi dedicates 600 MW Kameng hydro power project in Arunachal Pradesh to nation

“Commissioning of the sixth hydropower plant in the North East i.e. 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station in Arunachal Pradesh will be a major step towards fulfilling Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) of the Government of India pledged under Paris Agreement 2015. The project will form part of projected hydro capacity addition of 30000 MW by 2030," the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

