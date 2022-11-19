PM Modi dedicates 600 MW Kameng hydro power project in Arunachal Pradesh to nation

PM Modi dedicates 600 MW Kameng hydro power project in Arunachal Pradesh to nation1 min read . 01:46 PM IST
The project stretches over more than 80 kilometres in the West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh at a cost of approximately ₹8200 crore.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated the 600 MW Kameng hydropower project in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district to the nation.
The project stretches over more than 80 kilometres in the West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh at a cost of approximately ₹8200 crore.
“Commissioning of the sixth hydropower plant in the North East i.e. 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station in Arunachal Pradesh will be a major step towards fulfilling Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) of the Government of India pledged under Paris Agreement 2015. The project will form part of projected hydro capacity addition of 30000 MW by 2030," the Ministry of Power said in a statement.
The project has two dams and a powerhouse having 4 units of 150 MW to generate 3,353 million units of electricity. This will make Arunachal Pradesh a power-surplus state with huge benefits in terms of grid stability and integration and balancing of solar and wind energy sources in the grid.
This project was commissioned by NEEPCO Ltd (A Govt. of India enterprise and a wholly owned subsidiary of Maharatna, NTPC Ltd) progressively from June 2020 to February 2021.
Union minister of law & justice, Kiren Rijiju, governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, deputy chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein and member of parliament, Nabam Rebia attended the ceremony.
NEEPCO Ltd is a Government of India Miniratna power generating enterprise having an aggregate operational capacity of 2057 MW, comprising of hydro, natural gas-based thermal power stations as well as solar. The company has plans to foray into J&K for solar as well as multipurpose projects.
