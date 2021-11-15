Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and dedicated to the nation the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal on Monday.

Rani Kamlapati Railway Station is the first world-class model station in the country, and is equipped with facilities available at international airports. It has been developed under a public-private partnership.

The station project has been redeveloped at a cost of around ₹450 crore. Separate entry and exit gates have been installed to regulate the crowd at the Rani Kamlapati Railway Station.

Escalators and lifts have been put in place at the station to help passengers reach the platform. It has seating arrangement to accommodate 700 to 1,100 passengers in the open concourse. For information about the movement of trains, display boards with different languages have been installed throughout the station.

The station will also boast of food courts, restaurants, air-conditioned waiting rooms, dormitory, VIP lounge. Around 160 CCTV cameras have also been installed at the station to keep round-the-clock surveillance.

