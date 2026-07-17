PM Modi deepfake investment video promising ₹25 lakh monthly income goes viral; PIB fact-check warns of phishing scam

A digitally manipulated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi falsely promoting an investment platform promising massive monthly returns is circulating on social media, prompting the government to issue a public warning against the scam.

The viral clip claims that citizens can earn a monthly income of ₹25 lakh by making an initial investment of ₹22,000, while falsely portraying the Prime Minister as endorsing the platform.

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Debunking the video, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said it was created using artificial intelligence and clarified that Prime Minister Modi has not endorsed any such investment scheme.

"A digitally manipulated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing rounds on the internet wherein he is promoting an investment platform, guaranteeing citizens of a monthly income of ₹25 lakhs on an initial investment of ₹22,000," PIB said in a post on X.

The agency added, “This video is #Fake and AI-generated. The Prime Minister has not endorsed any such investment scheme or platform.”

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Warning people against falling for the fraud, PIB urged users to avoid clicking on suspicious links or sharing one-time passwords (OTPs) and other sensitive information with unknown individuals, cautioning that such phishing scams could lead to financial losses.

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The fact-checking agency also appealed to citizens to report suspicious content related to the Central government through its official fact-check channels to help curb the spread of misinformation.

The warning comes amid a rise in AI-generated deepfakes of public figures being used to falsely promote investment schemes and lure unsuspecting users into financial scams.

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MeitY asked govt ministries not to deploy OpenAI & Anthropic cybersecurity models? Check truth The PIB Fact Check on Monday debunked a media report alleging that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had instructed government ministries not to use cybersecurity models developed by OpenAI and Anthropic, calling the claim “fake.”

Also Read | How to spot fake websites: PIB Fact Check lists 5 warning signs

Clarifying the matter, PIB Fact Check said MeitY had issued no directive or advisory prohibiting ministries from deploying OpenAI or Anthropic models.

The agency also advised people to verify such claims through official government websites and other authenticated sources before sharing or acting on them.

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In a post on X, PIB Fact Check stated, "This claim is FAKE. MeitY has not issued any such direction or advisory prohibiting Ministries from using OpenAI or Anthropic. For authentic information, rely only on official government websites and verified sources."

RBI did not send account suspension notices via APK files on WhatsApp: PIB People have been cautioned against a fraudulent WhatsApp message being circulated in the name of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), with the PIB's Fact Check unit warning that scammers are using APK files and fake account suspension alerts to steal banking and personal information.

In a post on X in June, PIB Fact Check identified the message as fake and advised users against downloading any attached files or disclosing their financial details.

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According to the fact-checking agency, the message falsely claims to be from the RBI and includes an APK file. It alleges that the recipient's bank account has been linked to suspicious transactions and asks them to share financial information to prevent restrictions on their account.

Refuting the claim, PIB Fact Check said, "This message is Fake."

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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