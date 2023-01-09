PM Modi ‘deeply concerned’ over rioting by Bolsonaro’s supporters in Brazil

Hundreds of supporters of Bolsonaro marched into government buildings in Brasilia, including the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and the Presidential Palace, and damaged the premises
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed concern over the rioting and vandalism against state institutions in Brazil by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro.
“Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities," Modi tweeted.
On Sunday, hundreds of supporters of Bolsonaro marched into government buildings in Brasilia, the capital city of Brazil, including the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and the Presidential Palace and damaged the premises. Brazil’s security forces made hundreds of arrests before the protests eventually died out.
The riots in Brasilia took place just a week after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office as Brazil’s President for a third term as the country’s leader. He defeated former President Jair Bolsonaro, a former soldier, after a close runoff election in October.
Both Lula and Bolsonaro criticized the protestors’ actions. During the elections last year, Bolsonaro had raised doubts about the legitimacy of the electoral voting system in the weeks running up to the elections. While some feared this might lead to a constitutional crisis, Bolsonaro handed over power peacefully this month after losing the Presidential election.
US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macro and regional leaders from Colombia, Ecuador and Chile also condemned the attacks.
