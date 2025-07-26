PM Modi ‘deeply honoured’ to attend Maldives' Independence day event: ‘Productive talks with President Muizzu will…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the 60th Independence Day celebrations of Maldives, along with members of his delegation.

The event was organised at the Republic Square in Male, where President Mohamed Muizzu and several ministers of the country welcomed PM Modi as the Guest of Honour.

PM Modi expresses gratitude After attending the event, PM Modi expressed on X that he was “deeply honoured” to have witnessed the celebrations. “The productive talks with President Muizzu will add significant energy to our bilateral relations,” the post read.

In another post, he also said that the relationship between the two countries continues to grow and that it is shaped by people-to-people ties and cooperation in various sectors.

“India remains committed to supporting the aspirations of the Maldivian people and to working together for the betterment of our planet,” he added.

Maldives' Independence Day event During the 5-minute event, PM Modi was seen sitting next to Muizzu. The event featured a military parade and cultural performances by children and other artists.

The top political and military brass of the Maldives were also present at the event.

Members of PM Modi's delegation, including external affairs minister S Jaishankar and foreign secretary Vikram Misri, attended the event too, PTI reported.

India's friendship package for Maldives Several key agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the two nations – from India pledging a Line of Credit to Maldives to launching negotiations on a free trade agreement between the two countries.

India on Friday singed a MoU to extend a ₹4,850 crore line of credit to the Maldives, continuing its long-standing tradition of supporting the developmental needs of the South Asian nation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, addressing a press briefing, said that this will be the first line of credit extended to the Maldives denominated in Indian rupees, replacing the earlier dollar-denominated credit.

Maldivian President Muizzu also announced the beginning of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement between the two countries during a joint press conference in Male with PM Modi.

Reset in India-Maldives relations PM Modi's visit to the island nation marks a significant step towards improving the India-Maldives relations after a brief period of tension as Mohamed Muizzu, known for his ‘pro-China’ leanings, came to power while running an ‘India Out’ campaign.

He adopted a policy aimed at strengthening relations with China and in a way reducing dependence on India, Mint reported earlier.

However, in recent years, bilateral ties have been reset through what experts call a pragmatic approach. Muizzu visited India in October last year, and now PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Maldives.