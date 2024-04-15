Prime Minister Modi defends electoral bond scheme ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, says ‘everyone will regret…’
PM Modi's remarks came two months after the Supreme Court struck down the electoral bond scheme, declaring it unconstitutional.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that everyone will regret the decision of the Supreme Court to scrap the electoral bond scheme, as the policy was providing crucial information about the trail of the money, and all the stakeholders involved in the political funding. Modi's remarks came two months after the Supreme Court struck down the electoral bond scheme, declaring it “unconstitutional."