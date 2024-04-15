Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Prime Minister Modi defends electoral bond scheme ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, says ‘everyone will regret…’

Prime Minister Modi defends electoral bond scheme ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, says ‘everyone will regret…’

Written By Devesh Kumar

  • PM Modi's remarks came two months after the Supreme Court struck down the electoral bond scheme, declaring it unconstitutional.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an interview with Asian News International.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that everyone will regret the decision of the Supreme Court to scrap the electoral bond scheme, as the policy was providing crucial information about the trail of the money, and all the stakeholders involved in the political funding. Modi's remarks came two months after the Supreme Court struck down the electoral bond scheme, declaring it “unconstitutional."

"Due to electoral bonds, you are getting the trail of the money. Which company gave it? How did they give it? Where did they give it? And that is why I say when they (opposition) will think honestly, everyone will regret it," Prime Minister Narendra Modi told news agency ANI in an interview.

This is the second time PM Modi has addressed the questions on the Supreme Court's decision to scrap the electoral bond scheme. In an interview with Chennai-based Thanthi TV, Modi had said that the apex court ruling was not a setback for the BJP, and those who are celebrating the decision will repent in the future.

On a level playing field in elections and the alleged misuse of central agencies, PM Modi said, "Out of these, not a single law ( ED, CBI filing cases) was brought by my government, on the contrary, Election Commission reforms were brought by my Government...Those close to the 'family' were made Election Commissioners who later got Rajya Sabha seats and ministries...We (BJP) can't play at that level."

'My decision not to scare anyone'

While speaking about his plans if the BJP returns to power after the Lok Sabha elections 2024, PM Modi said nobody should be scared about the future and his steps will be for the benefit of the nation. "I have big plans...kissi ko darne ki zaroorat nahin hai. My decisions are not made to scare anyone or to diminish anyone. They are made for the overall development of the country," said PM Modi in the interview.

PM Modi responded to the Opposition's allegations around the tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and said, "In reality, they are trying to come up with a reason for their defeat. So that blame for defeat is not attributed to them directly…," he said.

