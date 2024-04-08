The Supreme Court refused to interfere with a summons issued by a trial court to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in connection with a defamation case over his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualifications.

Singh had filed a plea before the Supreme Court, challenging an order of the Gujarat High Court in the case. The high court had refused to quash the summons issued against him by a trial court in the defamation case filed by the Gujarat University.

After the hearing on Monday, a bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta said, "We are not inclined to entertain the present petition."

The Gujarat High Court had earlier refused to grant Singh any relief in the matter. Now, the Supreme Court agreed with the high court's decision.

The Supreme Court said the high court had already observed in its order that all contentions available to the parties were kept open and the trial judge would not be influenced by any observations made in the order.

On February 16, the high court dismissed the pleas filed by Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that sought quashing of the summons issued against them in the defamation case.

PM Modi degree row

Last year, Arvind Kejriwal had questioned the apparent reluctance of the Gujarat University to disclose copies of degree certificates awarded to PM Modi.

Kejriwal had earlier said in tweet, “Does not the country even have the right to know how much their PM has studied? He vehemently opposed showing off his degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see their degree will be fined? What is this happening? Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country."

He had even asked if the degree was “fake".

"Why are Delhi and Gujarat Universities not giving out the copies of the degrees? May be because the degree is bogus or fake," Kejriwal was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying.

Gujarat University Registrar Piyush Patel filed a defamation case against the leaders, saying Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh issued "defamatory" remarks during media briefings and on their Twitter accounts, specifically directed towards the university in relation to PM Modi's educational credentials.

"The statements they made, which were aimed at Gujarat University, were of a defamatory nature and inflicted harm upon the university's reputation," the complainant said.

"This institution has garnered a respected reputation among the general public, and the complainant emphasized that the comments made by the leaders caused damage to its standing," he added.

In April 2016, then Central Information Commissioner (CIC) M Sridhar Acharyulu had directed the Delhi University and the Gujarat University to provide information to Kejriwal on the degrees that Modi received. Three months later, the Gujarat High Court stayed the CIC order after the varsity approached it against that order.

