PM Modi 'delighted' to meet Women's World Cup-winning Team India, says entire country basking in 'immense pride'—video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with members of India's victorious Women's World Cup-winning squad, describing the interaction as a "delight".

"You all have done a great job... Cricket is not just a game in India, it has become a way of life for people. When we do well in cricket, entire India feels good but when we don't then the whole country becomes upset," Modi was heard saying in a video of the interaction.

In the video, members of Team India were seen clad in formal clothing, with big smiles as they met PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also took to X, where he wrote, "Every Indian feels immense pride in Team India’s World Cup victory. It was a delight interacting with the women’s cricket team. Do watch!"

As the team met Modi, Captain Harmanpreet Kaur recalled an earlier interaction with the PM.

"I still remember when we met you [PM Modi] in 2017. We didn't come with the trophy...," the India skipper said, recalling the Women in Blue's 2017 loss to England in the final.

"...but it is a matter of great honour that we are here today with trophy for which we have been working hard for so many years," she added with joy.

Team India's head coach Amol Mazumdar, meanwhile, hailed the squad, saying that the "daughters of the nation have done great".

"They did tremendous work. Their intensity was same in every practice session. Their hard work has paid," Mazumdar added.

A maiden title Team India clinched a historic victory against South Africa on Sunday in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, winning the match by a comfortable 52-run margin.

India's cruise to victory was aided by a stellar innings by Shafali Verma, who hit an impressive 87 runs in 78 balls.

Deepti Sharma, meanwhile, shone on the bowling front, taking a sensational five wickets and giving away just 39 runs. Sharma also hit a half-century while batting, scoring a crucial 58 runs for the Team India.