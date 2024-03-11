'PM Modi delivered another promise to Hindus': Amit Shah after CAA implementation
Hailing the implementation of CAA ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Home Minister Amit Shah said that PM Modi has delivered another promise to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians living in other countries
Praising the release of the notification of Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that PM Modi “has realised the promise of constitution makers to the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians living" in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.