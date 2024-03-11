Hailing the implementation of CAA ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Home Minister Amit Shah said that PM Modi has delivered another promise to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians living in other countries

Praising the release of the notification of Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that PM Modi "has realised the promise of constitution makers to the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians living" in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

In his social media post on X, Amit Shah wrote, “ The Modi government today notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024. These rules will now enable minorities persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to acquire citizenship in our nation."

