PM Modi departs for Denmark after his Germany trip

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Modi will take part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway
PM Modi will also make a stopover in Paris on Wednesday and meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday departed for Copenhagen, Denmark from Germany to begin the second leg of his visit to the three European nations. "The first leg of PM @narendramodi’s visit concludes. Has reinforced the India-Germany partnership. Next stop > Copenhagen," the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday departed for Copenhagen, Denmark from Germany to begin the second leg of his visit to the three European nations. "The first leg of PM @narendramodi’s visit concludes. Has reinforced the India-Germany partnership. Next stop > Copenhagen," the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.
Before his departure, the prime minister thanked the German government for their hospitality during his "productive" visit.
Before his departure, the prime minister thanked the German government for their hospitality during his "productive" visit.
In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, “My Germany visit has been a productive one. The talks with @Bundeskanzler Scholz were extensive and so were the Inter-Governmental Consultations. I got a great opportunity to interact with business and Indian community leaders. I thank the German Government for their hospitality".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, “My Germany visit has been a productive one. The talks with @Bundeskanzler Scholz were extensive and so were the Inter-Governmental Consultations. I got a great opportunity to interact with business and Indian community leaders. I thank the German Government for their hospitality".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
PM Modi, who arrived in Berlin yesterday, held bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and co-chaired the India-Germany inter-governmental consultations.
PM Modi, who arrived in Berlin yesterday, held bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and co-chaired the India-Germany inter-governmental consultations.
Prime Minister Modi, who co-chaired with Chancellor Scholz the sixth plenary session of the Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), invited the German participation in India's ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) campaign.
Prime Minister Modi, who co-chaired with Chancellor Scholz the sixth plenary session of the Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), invited the German participation in India's ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) campaign.
PM said the partnership between India and Germany could serve as an example of success in a complex world as the two sides inked several agreements under which India would receive $10.5 billion in assistance by 2030 to boost the use of clean energy.
PM said the partnership between India and Germany could serve as an example of success in a complex world as the two sides inked several agreements under which India would receive $10.5 billion in assistance by 2030 to boost the use of clean energy.