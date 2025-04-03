PM Modi departs for Thailand to attend BIMSTEC Summit. Check full itinerary here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed on a visit to Thailand and Sri Lanka on Thursday morning. He will participate in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand and then proceed on a state visit to Sri Lanka.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, I am departing today for Thailand on an official visit and to attend the 6th BIMSTEC Summit," PM Modi said in his departure statement.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is an international organisation of seven South Asian and Southeast Asian nations, which together employ 1.73 billion people and have a combined gross domestic product of US$5.2 trillion (2023). The BIMSTEC member states—India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand—are among the countries dependent on the Bay of Bengal.

“Over the past decade, BIMSTEC has emerged as a significant forum for promoting regional development, connectivity and economic progress in the Bay of Bengal region. With its geographical location, India’s North Eastern region lies at the heart of BIMSTEC. I look forward to meeting the leaders of the BIMSTEC countries and engaging productively to further strengthen our collaboration with the interest of our people in mind,” Modi said in the statement.

What is PM Modi's itinerary? PM Modi is scheduled to meet Thai PM Shinawatra on April 3. The leaders are expected to review bilateral cooperation and chart the way ahead for the partnership.

"During my official visit, I will have the opportunity to engage with Prime Minister Shinawatra and the Thai leadership, with a common desire to elevate our age-old historical ties, which are based on the strong foundations of shared culture, philosophy, and spiritual thought," he said.

This is PM Modi's third visit to Thailand and the first physical meeting of the BIMSTEC leaders since the 4th Summit, held in Kathmandu in 2018. The 5th BIMSTEC Summit, in Colombo, was conducted virtually on March 22.

Leaders from all the BIMSTEC countries will discuss collaboration within the regional forum during the summit’s key meeting

“India has been taking a number of initiatives in BIMSTEC to strengthen regional cooperation and partnership, including in enhancing security; facilitating trade and investment; establishing physical, maritime and digital connectivity; collaborating in food, energy, climate and human security; and enhancing people-to-people ties,” the MEA statement issued before the visit said.

On April 4, the BIMSTEC summit is in the morning. In the afternoon, PM will go to Wat Pho, which is one of the most iconic temples in Bangkok or Thailand. The reclining Buddha statue - the PM will also be paying his respects to Lord Buddha, and it is expected that the Prime Minister of Thailand would accompany him, according to news agency ANI

The visit will also include an audience with Thailand's royal family and a meeting with the Indian community in Thailand.

Modi will also meet the King and Queen of Thailand, before he departs for Sri Lanka.

India Thailand Ties India and Thailand have a long-standing relationship, with cultural and historical ties dating back centuries. The two countries have been working together in various areas, including trade, investment, defense, and tourism. In 2022, India and Thailand celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The India-Thailand partnership has significant potential for growth, with bilateral trade valued at USD 16.89 billion in 2022-23. The two countries have identified areas like value-added marine products, smartphones, electric vehicles, and pharmaceuticals as potential sectors for strengthened partnerships.

From Thailand, PM Modi will travel to Sri Lanka on a state visit at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who had visited New Delhi in December last year.

"From Thailand, I will pay a two day visit to Sri Lanka from 04-06 April. This follows the highly successful visit of President Disanayaka to India last December. We will have the opportunity to review progress made on the joint vision of “Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future” and provide further guidance to realise our shared objectives,” Modi said on Thursday.

The two leaders will review progress made on the areas of cooperation agreed upon in the "joint vision" adopted during the Sri Lankan President's State visit to India.

Modi will also travel to Anuradhapura for the inauguration of development projects implemented with Indian financial assistance. The prime minister had last visited Sri Lanka in 2019.

