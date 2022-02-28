1 min read.Updated: 28 Feb 2022, 11:44 AM ISTLivemint
Operation Ganga: Union Ministers Hardeep Singh puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly going to send four union ministers to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate evacuations of stranded Indians amid Russian military operations in Ukraine. As per the news agency ANI, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students.
Meanwhile, PM Modi on Monday chaired a second high-level meeting in the last 24 hours over the prevailing situation in Ukraine. The prime minister held a two-hour-long meeting with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, and a host of senior bureaucrats over the prevailing situation in Ukraine.