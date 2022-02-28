Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  PM Modi deputes Scindia, Rijiju, 2 other ministers to Ukraine's neighbours to coordinate evacuation of Indians

PM Modi deputes Scindia, Rijiju, 2 other ministers to Ukraine's neighbours to coordinate evacuation of Indians

PM Modi on Monday chaired a second high-level meeting in the last 24 hours over the prevailing situation in Ukraine.
1 min read . 11:44 AM IST Livemint

Operation Ganga: Union Ministers Hardeep Singh puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly going to send four union ministers to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate evacuations of stranded Indians amid Russian military operations in Ukraine. As per the news agency ANI, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Monday chaired a second high-level meeting in the last 24 hours over the prevailing situation in Ukraine. The prime minister held a two-hour-long meeting with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, and a host of senior bureaucrats over the prevailing situation in Ukraine.

PM Modi in the meeting once again reiterated that ensuring the safety of Indian students and evacuating them is the nation's top priority.

It was also discussed to further enhance cooperation with neighbouring countries of Ukraine to expedite the evacuation of the stranded Indians.

The union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched operation Ganga to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine.

Special flights are being operated by Air India under "Operation Ganga".

Meanwhile, a fifth flight carrying 249 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine landed in New Delhi today morning.

