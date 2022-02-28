Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly going to send four union ministers to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate evacuations of stranded Indians amid Russian military operations in Ukraine. As per the news agency ANI, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students.

