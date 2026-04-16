PM Modi describes Kurnool tragedy as ‘deeply painful’; announces ₹2 lakh aid for victims' family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in Kurnool tragedy as he described the accident as ‘deeply painful'. In the tragic incident, a goods vehicle collided with a tanker in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district, claiming eight lives. The goods vehicle carrying 16 devotees was on the way to Mantralayam for darshan of Sri Raghavendra Swamy when it rammed into the tanker.

The post shared by Prime Minister's Office on X states, “The mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh is deeply painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Announcing the aid, PM Modi said, “An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.” Five women, minor girl and two men were killed while several others were injured in the fatal accident that occurred on 16 April.

"Eight devotees died on the spot, while several others sustained injuries and were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment," PTI quoted Yemmiganur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) N Bhargavi as saying.