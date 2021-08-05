1 min read.Updated: 05 Aug 2021, 01:12 PM ISTLivemint
Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi hails Indian hockey team's bronze medal win as historic
Indian men's hockey team wins bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020
After the victory of the Indian men's hockey team in the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled a phone to captain Manpreet Singh extending wishes.
In a 2:15 minutes video, Indian Hockey team captain Manpreet talked to PM Modi on call. The prime minister congratulated the player along with coach Graham Reid and assistant coach Piyush Dubey on phone.
Additionally, PM Modi also took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote that this day will be etched in the memory of every Indian.
With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially the youth, Modi said, adding that India is proud of its hockey team.
PM Modi tweeted, "Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team."
