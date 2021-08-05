Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi dials captain Manpreet Singh after Indian men's Hockey team wins Bronze in Tokyo Olympics. Watch video

PM Modi dials captain Manpreet Singh after Indian men's Hockey team wins Bronze in Tokyo Olympics. Watch video

Premium
Tokyo Olympics: Indian Hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and coach Graham Reid talking to PM Modi
1 min read . 01:12 PM IST Livemint

  • Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi hails Indian hockey team's bronze medal win as historic
  • Indian men's hockey team wins bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020

After the victory of the Indian men's hockey team in the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled a phone to captain Manpreet Singh extending wishes.

After the victory of the Indian men's hockey team in the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled a phone to captain Manpreet Singh extending wishes.

In a 2:15 minutes video, Indian Hockey team captain Manpreet talked to PM Modi on call. The prime minister congratulated the player along with coach Graham Reid and assistant coach Piyush Dubey on phone.

In a 2:15 minutes video, Indian Hockey team captain Manpreet talked to PM Modi on call. The prime minister congratulated the player along with coach Graham Reid and assistant coach Piyush Dubey on phone.

Watch video:

Watch video:

Additionally, PM Modi also took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote that this day will be etched in the memory of every Indian.

Additionally, PM Modi also took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote that this day will be etched in the memory of every Indian.

With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially the youth, Modi said, adding that India is proud of its hockey team.

With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially the youth, Modi said, adding that India is proud of its hockey team.

PM Modi tweeted, "Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team."

PM Modi tweeted, "Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Tokyo Games.

The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Tokyo Games.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!