PM Modi dials father of Karnataka student killed in Ukraine shelling, offers condolences
Listen to this article

NEW DELHI : An Indian student, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, died on Tuesday in the shelling that Russia unleashed on Kharkiv in Ukraine as part of their ongoing war.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Indian student's father today.

Official sources said Modi offered his heartfelt condolences to the family following the tragedy.

Gyanagoudar was a native of Karnataka's Haveri district.

Earlier, the External Affairs Ministry (EAM) in a tweet confirmed his death.

"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning," it said.

The ministry said it is in touch with Gyanagoudar's family. 

