Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  PM Modi dials father of Karnataka student killed in Ukraine shelling, offers condolences

PM Modi dials father of Karnataka student killed in Ukraine shelling, offers condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the father of the deceased Indian student, offered condolences
1 min read . 06:08 PM IST Livemint

  • Earlier, the External Affairs Ministry (EAM) in a tweet confirmed his death. ‘With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning,’ it said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : An Indian student, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, died on Tuesday in the shelling that Russia unleashed on Kharkiv in Ukraine as part of their ongoing war.

NEW DELHI : An Indian student, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, died on Tuesday in the shelling that Russia unleashed on Kharkiv in Ukraine as part of their ongoing war.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Indian student's father today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Indian student's father today.

Official sources said Modi offered his heartfelt condolences to the family following the tragedy.

Official sources said Modi offered his heartfelt condolences to the family following the tragedy.

Gyanagoudar was a native of Karnataka's Haveri district.

Gyanagoudar was a native of Karnataka's Haveri district.

Earlier, the External Affairs Ministry (EAM) in a tweet confirmed his death.

Earlier, the External Affairs Ministry (EAM) in a tweet confirmed his death.

"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning," it said.

"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning," it said.

The ministry said it is in touch with Gyanagoudar's family. 

The ministry said it is in touch with Gyanagoudar's family. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!