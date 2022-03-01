Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : An Indian student, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, died on Tuesday in the shelling that Russia unleashed on Kharkiv in Ukraine as part of their ongoing war.

Official sources said Modi offered his heartfelt condolences to the family following the tragedy.

Gyanagoudar was a native of Karnataka's Haveri district.

Earlier, the External Affairs Ministry (EAM) in a tweet confirmed his death.

"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning," it said.

The ministry said it is in touch with Gyanagoudar's family.

The ministry said it is in touch with Gyanagoudar's family.

