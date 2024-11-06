Modi dials ‘friend’ Donald Trump to laud ‘spectacular victory’: ‘Looking forward to working closely together…’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Donald Trump on Wednesday following his ‘spectacular victory’ in the US elections.
“Had a great conversation with my friend, President Donald Trump, congratulating him on his spectacular victory. Looking forward to working closely together once again to further strengthen India-US relations across technology, defence, energy, space and several other sectors," Modi wrote on X.
The two leaders enjoy a strong rapport built during his previous term in office. The President-elect had made his inaugural visit to India in 2020 for the Namaste Trump event.