PM Modi dials Mallikarjun Kharge after Congress President falls ill at J-K poll rally

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and enquired about his health. Asserting that the Congress will fight for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Kharge on Sunday said he will not die until Prime Minister Narendra Modi is removed from power.

Livemint
Published29 Sep 2024, 09:27 PM IST
Jasrota: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting amid ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, in Jasrota.
Jasrota: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting amid ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, in Jasrota.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and enquired about his health. Asserting that the Congress will fight for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said he will not die until Prime Minister Narendra Modi is removed from power.

Kharge, who became unwell while addressing a poll rally in Kathua district, made the remarks after getting medical assistance.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Sep 2024, 09:27 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi dials Mallikarjun Kharge after Congress President falls ill at J-K poll rally

