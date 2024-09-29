PM Modi dials Mallikarjun Kharge after Congress President falls ill at J-K poll rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and enquired about his health. Asserting that the Congress will fight for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said he will not die until Prime Minister Narendra Modi is removed from power.
Kharge, who became unwell while addressing a poll rally in Kathua district, made the remarks after getting medical assistance.
