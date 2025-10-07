PM Modi dials Russian President Vladimir Putin to wish him on 73rd birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, October 7, to wish him on his 73rd birthday.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with the President of the Russian Federation, H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin,” a press release from the Prime Minister's Office stated.

The PMO said PM Modi "warmly congratulated President Putin on his 73rd birthday and conveyed best wishes for good health and success in all his endeavours."

It further informed that the two leaders reviewed the progress in the bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.