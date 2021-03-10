NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an expansion of economic links with Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, during a telephone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

A statement from the prime minister’s office said the two leaders reviewed the functioning of the “Strategic Partnership Council" which allows top leaders in both countries to monitor progress made in identified projects and initiatives – like defence, trade and investment. The council was set up in 2019 and was one of the takeaways of a visit by the Saudi crown prince in February 2019.

The statement said that both leaders “expressed satisfaction over the steady growth in the India-Saudi partnership."

“The Prime Minister expressed his desire to further expand trade and investment between the two countries, and highlighted the opportunities that the Indian economy offers to Saudi investors," it said.

Both Modi and the Crown Prince agreed to continue supporting each other's efforts against the covid-19 pandemic.

“They also reviewed regional and international developments of mutual interest," it said.

Modi also reiterated an invitation to the Crown Prince to visit India “at an early date," the statement added.

